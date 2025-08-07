Delhi Book Fair: In era of social media reels, some still love books says CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said that though social media reels hog most peo-ple’s attention today, there are still those who love reading books.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 29th edition of the Delhi Book Fair at Bharat Mandapam here, she underlined that her government will continue to support literary events that benefit publishers and the reading community.

“Books are friends that stay with you unconditionally. Even in today’s era, where social media reels dominate, there are still people who genuinely love books,” Gupta told the gathering.

“In Bharat, the tradition of reading and writing is ancient. A good book draws us into its world. We get lost in the characters and often learn from them,” she said.

“We will always support such book fairs which help publishers and people associated with the event,” she added.

The CM also congratulated Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra and his team for successfully organis-ing the fair, which will go on till August 10.

Following the inauguration, Gupta and Mishra visited several stalls at the fair, interacted with pub-lishers and explored books and stationery.

The Delhi Book Fair features a wide array of exhibitors, including major publishing houses, educa-tional institutions and cultural organisations. The event is expected to attract thousands of book lov-ers from across Delhi.

Meanwhile, The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday paid tributes to the victims of the flash floods in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi.

The members also observed a two-minute silence for the victims of the flash floods that struck Uttarkashi on Tuesday.

A body was recovered and 150 people were rescued from the flood-ravaged mountain village of Dharali on Wednesday as the search for the missing resumed amid huge challenges.Eleven Army per-sonnel from the nearby camp in Harsil were among those missing.

The Assembly also paid tributes to senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary.

AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian paid tribute to Satyapal Malik, the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, who passed away on Tuesday.