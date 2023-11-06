Delhi Chief Minister Calls High-Level Meeting As Air Quality Deteriorates

As the air quality in the national capital of Delhi continues to worsen, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has scheduled a high-level meeting for today, as confirmed by officials. The meeting, which will take place at the Delhi Secretariat at 12 noon, aims to address the escalating pollution problem. It has been reported that Delhi's Environment Minister and officials from relevant government departments will be present at this crucial gathering.



For the fifth consecutive day, the overall air quality in the National Capital remains classified as 'severe' according to the Central Pollution Control Board. At 9 AM, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at ITO in Delhi was measured at 400, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category. Similarly, the AQI data from Ashok Vihar in West Delhi at the same time stood at 398, also categorizing it as 'Very Poor.'

Data released by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India) indicated that the air quality in the National Capital had risen to 488, compared to 410 recorded a day earlier.

This situation follows the decision by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday. This move was made to counter further deterioration of air quality and will be enforced in addition to the restrictions already in place under Stage I to III.

The Stage IV restrictions include the prohibition of truck traffic entering Delhi, except for those carrying essential goods or providing essential services, as well as LNG, CNG, and electric trucks. A ban is also imposed on Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) except for those carrying essential goods or services.

Furthermore, the action plan allows NCR state governments and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to decide on discontinuing physical classes, even for classes VI-IX and class XI, opting for online lessons instead.

Health experts have cautioned that the current AQI levels, exceeding 400, are extremely hazardous, especially for individuals with lung-related illnesses, and may even pose a risk of lung cancer. Typically, a recommended AQI for a healthy person should be less than 50.

The root causes of this air pollution crisis are largely attributed to the practice of stubble burning in neighboring states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab. This widespread issue contributes significantly to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi.