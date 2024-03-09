Live
Delhi CM accuses BJP of hindering Mohalla Clinics construction
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, addressing the Legislative Assembly on Saturday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to obstruct the construction of Mohalla Clinics, a cornerstone of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) healthcare initiatives.
Kejriwal, also AAP National Convener, did not mince words as he lambasted the BJP over the ongoing probes by central agencies against opposition leaders.
“If Shri Ram had been in this era, the BJP would have sent ED and CBI to his home and put a gun to his head and asked if he was joining the BJP or going to jail,” said Kejriwal.
Reflecting on the budget discussion, Kejriwal fondly recalled his colleague and former Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, referring to him as his younger brother.
"Today when we are having a discussion on the budget, I am remembering my younger brother Manish Sisodia. The last nine budgets were presented by Manish Sisodia. This is the 10th budget of our government and I hope that he will present the 11th budget of our government in this Assembly next year,” said Kejriwal.