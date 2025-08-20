Delhi CM assault: BJP claims attacker linked with AAP, shares his photo with party MLA

New Delhi: In a sensational twist to the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assault case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday claimed that the attacker Rajesh Khimji Sakriya was linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

BJP MLA Harish Khurana took to X and shared a picture of the attacker with AAP’s Gujarat MLA Gopal Italia. He hinted that the attack on Delhi CM at her residence during the ‘Jan Sunwaai’ was backed and supported by the AAP.

Sharing the attacker’s photo with Gopal Italia, AAP MLA from Visavadar Assembly seat, Khurana stated that this photo speaks a lot about the ‘conspiracy’ and also satirically asked, “Kejriwal ji, what is this relationship called?”

The BJP leader and Moti Nagar MLA Harish Khurana also responded sharply to claims of 'drama behind attack' by an AAP MLA Anil Jha, who stated that the slapping episode was nothing but a ‘drama and was stage-managed' for publicity.

Anil Jha, AAP MLA from Kirari and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said that there was no attack on the Delhi CM and it was ‘all drama’.

"No attack happened. I have known her for a long time now. This is a story, and she got a man to stage-manage this," he told the scribes.

Sharply countering his charge, Khurana said, "All political parties have condemned this attack on the Chief Minister. Arvind Kejriwal ji, you are condemning the attack, but an AAP MLA is calling it a drama. Is this the party's official stand? Your party has expertise in such drama. You should be ashamed."

The attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at her residence this morning triggered a series of political reactions, with leaders across the spectrum condemning it.

Top AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi also condemned the incident; however, BJP leaders called it a conspiracy behind the attack.

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said her rivals cannot tolerate the Chief Minister's work on the ground and hinted that this attack was due to political reasons.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has booked Rajesh Bhai Khimji, the Rajkot resident, for attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her official residence in Civil Lines under the attempt to murder charge.