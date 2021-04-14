Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals for plasma donation 

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said plasma stocks to treat COVID-19 patients are running very low and appealed to those who have recovered from the infection to be proactive in donating it.

A day after 14 hospitals in the national capital were converted into COVID-only facilities, the chief minister said planned surgeries like knee replacement can be delayed for 2-3 months though he stressed that there is enough capacity for emergency surgeries.

"This wave is very dangerous. According to data of last 10-15 days, 65 per cent of patients are below 45 years of age. Your health and life are very important to us.

So, I would like to appeal to the youth to step out of the house only when it is necessary and follow all Covid protocols," Kejriwal told a press conference.

"During the last wave of coronavirus, the people of Delhi came together to donate.

In the past months, the dip in cases decreased both the demand and the number of plasma donations. Once again, the daily demand of plasma has increased and there is very less plasma available in stock.

I request those citizens of Delhi who have recently recovered from Covid to step forward and donate plasma. "You can do this at LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi hospital.