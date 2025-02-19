Delhi CM oath ceremony: Auto drivers, slum dwellers on BJP's guest list; Kejriwal, Atishi to be invited

New Delhi: The iconic Ramlila Maidan is set to witness a grand swearing-in ceremony of a new Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday, marking the return of BJP to the national capital’s reigns after a gap of 27 years.

Though, it will be a mega show of strength for the BJP, one of the key highlights of the event would be the gathering of cab drivers, auto drivers and also slum dwellers, a significant voter class pursued and wooed by all parties in the run-up to Assembly elections, with long list of freebies and poll sops.

Former AAP Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi will also be invited to the event. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva is likely to send an invite to AAP convenor Kejriwal and caretaker CM Atishi.

The new Delhi CM along with the Council of Ministers will be administered oath of office by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena at noon.

The much-awaited swearing-in ceremony will see top political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief ministers of various BJP-ruled states attending the programme. The BJP leaders and workers from other states who contributed to the party’s poll campaign in the capital are also likely to participate in the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony will be preceded by a cultural programme featuring songs and music.

BJP won the Delhi Assembly elections by ousting AAP from power, denying the latter its fourth consecutive term. In the 70-member Assembly, BJP secured victory in 48 seats while Kejriwal-led AAP could manage to secure 22 seats. Congress failed to open its account, for the third straight term.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have also shared a traffic advisory on X, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

"In view of the swearing-in ceremony of Hon’ble CM of Delhi on February 20, 2025 at Ram Leela Ground, New Delhi, special traffic arrangements have been made. Kindly follow the advisory," it wrote in a post on X.