Delhi CM Residence Handover Sparks Political Controversy
- Transition of Delhi CM's official residence from Kejriwal to Atishi ignites debate between AAP and BJP over proper handover procedures and transparency.
- Sachdeva's allegations suggest a potential attempt at concealment, urging immediate PWD intervention and police-assisted documentation of the property.
In response, AAP has dismissed these claims as baseless, asserting that all proper procedures were followed. The party states that the PWD has already handed over the keys to Chief Minister Atishi, accusing the BJP of spreading misinformation.
The transition of Delhi's Chief Ministerial residence at 6 Flagstaff Road has become a point of contention between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As AAP leader Atishi prepares to move in following Arvind Kejriwal's departure, accusations and counter-accusations are flying between the two parties.
BJP Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva has raised doubts about the handover process, challenging Kejriwal to prove transparency by officially transferring custody to the Public Works Secretary. Sachdeva's allegations suggest a potential attempt at concealment, urging immediate PWD intervention and police-assisted documentation of the property.
In response, AAP has dismissed these claims as baseless, asserting that all proper procedures were followed. The party states that the PWD has already handed over the keys to Chief Minister Atishi, accusing the BJP of spreading misinformation.
Supporting AAP's stance, official documentation has been presented. The General Administration Department issued a no-dues certificate confirming Kejriwal's clearance of all outstanding bills. Additionally, a PWD Junior Engineer provided a "vacation report" detailing the property's inspection, inventory check, and the official key handover to Atishi.
This dispute highlights the intense political scrutiny surrounding even routine administrative processes in Delhi's governance. As the controversy unfolds, it underscores the ongoing tensions between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP in the capital's political landscape.