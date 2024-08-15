Delhi CM's Wife Decries Absence Of Flag Hoisting, Supreme Court Denies Kejriwal Interim Bail

This statement comes in the context of Arvind Kejriwal's ongoing legal troubles. The Chief Minister is currently in custody in connection with a corruption case related to an alleged excise policy scam. The case, being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has become a significant political issue in India.



Just a day before Independence Day, on August 14, the Supreme Court of India declined to grant interim bail to Kejriwal in this case. During the court proceedings, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, presented arguments for his release. However, the court bench decided not to grant immediate relief, instead issuing a notice and scheduling the next hearing for August 23.

This situation highlights the tension between the Delhi government, led by Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the central government. The AAP has consistently claimed that the case against Kejriwal is politically motivated, while the central government maintains that it's a legitimate investigation into corruption.

The absence of a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Chief Minister's residence on Independence Day is symbolic and unusual, as such ceremonies are typically an important tradition for government officials across India on this national holiday. Sunita Kejriwal's statement seems to frame this absence as a form of protest or a consequence of what she views as unjust imprisonment of her husband.

This incident underscores the complex interplay between legal proceedings, political rivalries, and national celebrations in India's democratic system. It also reflects the ongoing debate about the use of central investigative agencies in cases involving opposition leaders, a topic that has been contentious in Indian politics in recent years.