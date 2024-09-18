Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dixit has termed Ravneet Bittu's statement against Rahul Gandhi as disgusting

New Delhi: Workers from the Youth Congress are demonstrating in Delhi today against BJP officials' contentious and condemnable statements about the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi. In the protest, Congress leaders and workers are raising slogans against the BJP. A large number of Congress workers are involved in the ongoing protest at many places in Delhi. Delhi Police has detained Congress workers who were protesting in violation of rules in the restricted area.

The Congress workers who have been detained by the police were protesting against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and other BJP leaders over the statement made on the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

At the same time, on the statement made by BJP leader Ravneet Bittu on Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Sandeep Dixit said, This is a very bad statement. There is a feeling of inciting violence in it and they are showing their mentality. They are showing that they have no character or culture. When such statements are made against the Leader of Opposition, there is no reaction from the Prime Minister.

Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav said, "We are fighting to protect the Constitution by following the path of Rahul Gandhi. We are not afraid of BJP. Every Congress worker stands in support of Rahul Gandhi."

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken has filed a case against Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu, BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah, UP government minister Raghuraj Singh and other leaders in Tughlaq Road police station for the statements made by BJP leaders against Rahul Gandhi. He has said in his complaint to the police station that these leaders have not only made derogatory comments against Rahul Gandhi but have also openly threatened to kill him. Ravneet Bittu has deliberately made a statement to incite hatred and anger in the public against him.