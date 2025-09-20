Delhi cops crack Mundka gang involved in theft of light poles, wires; eight cases solved

In a major crackdown on organized theft, the Delhi Police has arrested four members of an active gang of thieves operating in the Mundka area involved in stealing street light poles, wires among other things.

The arrests have led to the solving of eight criminal cases and the recovery of a substantial quantity of stolen public infrastructure materials, including over 130 kilograms of electric wires, streetlight poles, iron grills, and other items.

The case began unfolding on September 15 when a PCR call alerted the Mundka police that unidentified persons had been seen cutting iron grills and poles installed in nearby fields and loading them into a truck.

According to the police, when the complainant confronted the accused, he was attacked with bricks. The culprits fled the scene, abandoning the truck loaded with the stolen items. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under various Sections including 307 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the abandoned vehicle was seized for investigation.

A specialised police team led by Inspector Gulshan Kumar Gupta, SHO of Police Station Mundka, and operating under the supervision of ACP Naresh Kumar Solanki, was constituted to handle the case.

Through detailed CCTV footage analysis and vehicle tracking, the police traced the truck’s registration to a woman residing in Jahangirpuri. Upon interrogation, she disclosed that the truck had been rented out to a local man named Rahul. A swift raid was conducted at his residence, where he attempted to flee but was apprehended by the team.

During interrogation, Rahul confessed to the theft and provided information about his three associates, Amar, Akash, and Anil, all residents of Jahangirpuri. Raids were subsequently carried out, leading to their arrests. The accused were produced before the court and remanded to two days of police custody.

Further investigation revealed that the gang had hidden additional stolen property in a warehouse in Bhalswa Dairy. Acting on this Intelligence, the police recovered a lower portion of a streetlight pole, 134 kilograms of stolen electric wire, multiple iron grills, a water motor, and an air conditioner compressor.

The recovered items were linked to multiple FIRs registered at PS Mundka. Among the solved cases are FIR No. 439/25 and seven e-FIRs registered between August and September 2025.

Confirming the arrests and the recovery, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District), Sachin Sharma, IPS, stated in an official press release, “The police team has successfully cracked a network involved in large-scale theft of public infrastructure. With the arrest of four accused and recovery of stolen items, eight criminal cases have been worked out. Further investigation is underway to identify any additional links or accomplices.”

The accused have been identified as Rahul (22), Amar (21), Akash (19), and Anil (19). All four are being interrogated further to uncover the full scope of the gang’s operations. Police say more arrests and recoveries may follow as the investigation progresses.

This operation marks a significant success for the Outer District police in cracking down on organised theft targeting public property and essential infrastructure.