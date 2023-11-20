Delhi court acquits man in dowry death case, cites lack of evidence

New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted a man of charges of cruelty and dowry death, pointing out the prosecution's failure to substantiate allegations that he subjected his wife to cruelty and harassment.

The case, based on IPC sections 498A and 304B, asserted that accused Jitender Gahlot's wife, Neelam, committed suicide on January 24, 2018, due to dowry-related mistreatment. However, the court ruled that the prosecution did not establish any unlawful demand for property or valuable security by Gahlot.

The court noted deficiencies and inconsistencies in the statements of the deceased's mother, daughter, and brother, stating that the testimony of the mother was based on hearsay, and the brother's account lacked information about steps taken after his sister's plea for help.

The judgement deemed the prosecution's case as a "miserable failure" in proving cruelty or harassment during the marriage.

It stated that the prosecution could not establish circumstances of harassment or cruelty related to dowry demands connecting with the death of the deceased.

Consequently, the court concluded that Gahlot was acquitted of all charges, stressing on the prosecution's inability to prove its case against him.