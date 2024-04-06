Delhi court allows CBI to quiz Kavitha

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday allowed the CBI to interrogate BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in the Delhi excise policy case, in Tihar jail. Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam on March 15. The order was passed on the plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking the court's permission to interrogate Kavitha in judicial custody.



The CBI said Kavitha was one of the key conspirators in collection of payments of upfront money that was given to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The CBI says the statements by the witness and WhatsApp chats of Buchibabu, her CA and documents pertaining to the transactions of money in the guise of land deal have revealed that Kavitha's role is said to be key conspirator.

The jail superintendent has been directed to ensure that a responsible officer of the rank of the Assistant Jail Superintendent is present while Kavitha is questioned and her statement is recorded.



According to the CBI, all available material shows Kavitha did play the role of key conspirator. She was directly involved in not just collecting money but also in the payment of the Rs 100 crore kickbacks that were given to AAP in exchange for some favourable provisions in the Delhi excise policy.

It may be mentioned here that it was the CBI which had first sent notices to Kavitha in the Delhi liquor case. When the CBI called her for questioning, she did not go. The possibility of CBI seeking custody of Kavitha is not ruled out.