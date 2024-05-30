Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 6

Live
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday extended till July 6 the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the CBI.
Recently, the Delhi High Court had denied bail to him in the case.
A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had said that the applicant failed to pass the triple test for grant of bail in the corruption case and the twin conditions required under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
However, the high court had clarified that Sisodia could continue to meet his ailing wife every week on the same terms as set earlier by the trial court.
In March this year, the Supreme Court also dismissed the curative petitions filed by the senior AAP leader challenging the dismissal of review pleas against its 2023 verdict, denying him bail in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam in the national capital.
In its judgement delivered on October 30, 2023, the top court denied bail to Sisodia but said that if the trial proceeds slowly in the next three months, he may apply for bail afresh.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, of Rouse Avenue Court, had, on April 30, refused to grant bail to Sisodia who was seeking regular bail a second time.
During the trial court’s decision to deny bail, it was noted that delays in the case proceedings were largely due to actions attributable to Sisodia himself, dismissing his claims of undue delay.