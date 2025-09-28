Delhi Court Sends Chaitanyananda To 5-Day Police Custody In Sexual Assault Case

A Delhi court on Sunday ordered self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati into five days of police custody after he was arrested from Agra on charges of sexual assault. The 62-year-old spiritual leader, who claims to run an ashram in the capital, has been accused by multiple women of sexually exploiting them under the guise of imparting spiritual guidance.

According to the police, the case came to light when a 25-year-old woman filed a complaint alleging that Chaitanyananda lured her with promises of spiritual progress but subjected her to repeated sexual abuse. Following her statement, other women also came forward with similar allegations, strengthening the case against him.

The FIR, registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with sexual assault, criminal intimidation, and wrongful confinement, describes how the godman allegedly manipulated his disciples, many of them young students, and pressured them into silence. Police sources said that his influence over followers was such that victims feared speaking up earlier.

On Saturday, a special team tracked him down in Agra, where he was staying at a private guest house. He was brought to Delhi and produced before the duty magistrate, who remanded him to police custody for five days to allow further interrogation and recovery of potential evidence, including digital devices and records maintained at his ashram.

Investigators said they would also probe whether Chaitanyananda operated a wider network and if there were financial irregularities linked to his ashram activities. The police are expected to record statements of more survivors and examine ashram staff who may have witnessed the incidents.

The case has sparked strong public reactions, with activists demanding stringent punishment and highlighting the need for stricter oversight of self-styled spiritual leaders who misuse their influence.