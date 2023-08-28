Delhi Education Minister congratulates newly elected SAB member

New Delhi: Education Minister Atishi today interacted with the newly elected members of Delhi Government Schools’ Student Advisory Boards (SAB) at Thyagraj Stadium. During the interaction on leadership, SAB General Secretaries and members shared their experiences and the impact of SAB work on school improvement by organizing stalls.They also shared the SAB formation process with the Minister and how it has helped them develop skills of leadership, communication, negotiation, critical thinking and problem-solving.It should be mentioned that, following the success of SAB in 20 schools, it is now being implemented in all 1000 plus Delhi Government schools.





While congratulating the newly elected SAB members, Education Minister Atishi said that the Kejriwal Government has been diligently working on improving Delhi government schools for the past eight years. CM Arvind Kejriwal has committed to providing high-quality education to every child in Delhi. Positive changes in government schools include infrastructure enhancements, teacher training, and new opportunities for students. This has improved academic performance, enabling them to gain admission to premier colleges. However, the government also emphasizes the need to cultivate leadership qualities in students through the Student Advisory Board and engagement with elected members.





The Education Minister praised the confidence of SAB members, stating that Delhi government students are on par with private schools. She emphasized the importance of real-life issues and real-life challenges faced by students, highlighting the impact of rote learning on students. The SAB offers students the chance to embrace these challenges and find solutions, making subjects like English, Hindi, Maths, and Science even more crucial.





Atishi emphasized that children's voices are often disregarded in Indian society, often due to the assumption that they lack knowledge about life. The students' ideas and thoughts demonstrate their ability to think wisely about issues affecting them. As adults, we need to understand and support them. I suggest to principals and teachers that when establishing SABs in their schools, they should listen to the voices of the children and grant them the freedom to address their issues. This approach will enable SABs to have a positive impact, she said.



She ended her speech by saying that providing problem-solving opportunities to students and allowing them to find solutions to societal problems can help India become the No.1 country in the world.