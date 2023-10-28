Delhi excise policy case: SC to deliver verdict on Monday on bail pleas filed by Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on October 30 on bail pleas filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in cases related to the now-scrapped excise policy.

As per the cause list published on the website of the apex court, a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti will pronounce the judgment on Monday.

Sisodia is behind bars in connection with alleged corruption and money laundering cases arising out of the alleged scam in the Delhi excise policy.

On October 17, the top court had reserved its decision on the bail petitions filed by Sisodia after hearing arguments from senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented the former Deputy Chief Minister and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who had appeared for the CBI and the ED.

On July 3, a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court refused to grant bail to Sisodia saying that he was not able to meet the twin conditions for grant of bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and the triple test for grant of bail.

Earlier, Sisodia was denied bail by the High Court in the CBI case relating to the same scam after observing that the allegations against him were very serious.

The ED had arrested Sisodia on March 9, after the CBI arrested him on February 26 this year. In April, Special Judge MK Nagpal had denied bail to him holding that the evidence, prima facie, "speaks volumes" of his involvement in the commission of the offence.