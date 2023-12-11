Delhi excise policy scam case: SC adjourns hearing on Sanjay Singh's plea till Feb 2024

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and its anti-money laundering agency to file their responses to the plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, and adjourned the hearing for February 5, 2024.

Singh has filed a special leave petition before the apex court against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and subsequent remand in connection with alleged Delhi excise policy scam case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V.N Bhatti told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju to file a counter-affidavit in the matter before the next date of listing.

The bench was apprised by ASG Raju that the Rouse Avenue Court’s Special Judge is hearing the bail plea filed by AAP MP and has scheduled the next session for December 12.

The apex court posted the matter for further hearing on February 5 next year.

On November 20, the Supreme Court had issued notice and asked the Centre and the ED to respond to the plea filed by Singh.

It had granted liberty to the AAP leader to file for a regular bail application before the jurisdictional court concerned.

Earlier, the ED had reportedly filed a 60-page supplementary charge sheet against Singh in the case alleging that he was involved in conspiracy, money laundering, and helping the accused.

The anti-money laundering agency on October 4 arrested Singh after carrying out searches at his residence in the North Avenue area. Singh's arrest was the second big arrest in the case after former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.