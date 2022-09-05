Delhi Excise Scam: BJP Releases Two Sting Operation Videos

New Delhi: Row over alleged liquor scam continues as Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday levelled fresh set of accusations against Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. The BJP has accused the two AAP leaders of earning commissions off of the excise policy.

The party on Monday has released an alleged "sting operation" in a press conference and said that there is no escape route for Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister. Speaking to the media, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the liquor traders need not be "afraid" and urged them to make videos on how much commission they had to give to both deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Taking a jab at the AAP supremo, Patra said, ""When Kejriwal came to power, he asked people to do sting operations against any corruption, this is exactly what happened. There has been a sting operation against Sting master Kejriwal."

Patra played two videos, purportedly showing the father, namely Kulvinder Marwah, of accused number 13, Sunny Marwah, in the CBI FIR in the alleged scam. Patra alleged that the man in the video can be seen explaining the "modus operandi". Sisodia is one of the accused in the CBI FIR and in the same FIR, accused number 13 has been listed as an authorised signatory of Mahadev Liquors.

केजरीवाल तो कट्टर भ्रष्टाचारी निकला…



शराब घोटाले के आरोपी नंबर 13 सनी मारवाह के पिता कुलविंदर मारवाह के इस वीडियो ने केजरीवाल और सिसोदिया के हर झूठ का पर्दाफाश कर दिया है ! कल्पना कीजिए कि दोनों ने शराब माफियाओं और बिचौलियों से कितना काला धन इकट्ठा किया होगा.. pic.twitter.com/fRGjj3G1Vq — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) September 5, 2022

"Manish Sisodia has earned a lot of commission and money because of the (excise) policy. We had asked them five questions – why was the older policy, and then the new one, withdrawn; why were suggestions of the (former excise commissioner) Ravi Dhawan committee not followed; why were blacklisted companies given contracts; why were manufacturers given retail contracts in contravention of the policy; and why was the commission (for private players) increased from 2% to 12%, because of which the exchequer faced losses," Patra questioned Kejriwal.

The Delhi government has not responded to the accusations levelled by the BJP. Terming Kejriwal as a sting master, BJP's Patra said the AAP supremo has been stung. Recalling Kejriwal's previous stand on corruption, Patra said that if there is corruption, the AAP leader had urged that one should 'sting' them, record them and send it to them. Patra also termed the AAP leaders of turning into "kattar corrupt" (hardcore corrupt).

BJP has said that with the confession of Kulvinder Marwah, the matter has become an open and shut case with no escape route for Manish Sisodia.