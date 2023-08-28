Delhi Fire Services seeks dewatering vehicles from Ahmedabad ahead of G20 Summit

Ahmedabad : In preparation for potential flooding or waterlogging during the upcoming G20 Summit, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has made a request to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to provide dewatering vehicles.

This measure aims to ensure readiness in the face of heavy rain, drawing lessons from the recent flooding in the national capital.



The DFS officials reached out to the Gujarat government, particularly the AMC, seeking their support in providing dewatering vehicles that can swiftly clear accumulated water from roads. The decision was influenced by the significant rain and subsequent flooding experienced by Delhi last month.



The request underscores the necessity to be prepared for any potential flooding scenario during the high-profile G20 Summit.



Delhi, which tepically does not experience frequent heavy downpours, witnessed an exceptional amount of rainfall in July, marking the highest in four decades. In light of these unusual weather patterns and to ensure the seamless functioning of the G20 Summit, the request for four dewatering vehicles was made to the Gujarat government.



Delhi's DFS currently lacks high-capacity dewatering vehicles suitable for handling substantial water accumulation. These specialized vehicles are pivotal in draining water from underpasses, roads, and other critical areas prone to flooding. The assistance from the AMC will greatly enhance Delhi's preparedness for such situations during the G20 Summit.



DFS Chief Atul Garg directed that high-capacity dewatering vehicles with crew will be provided by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to Delhi Fire Services.



The aforesaid vehicles shall reach Delhi on September 3. The directive also included arrangements for accommodation and food for the crew during their deployment.

