Delhi geared up to host G20 leaders. State crafts including Telangana and AP to be showcased at Crafts Bazaar

New Delhi: Delhi is fully geared up for hosting G20 leaders. In fact a mini India will come alive at the massive International Media Centre set up in the Bharat Mandapam complex here which will host the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday reviewed the preparations at the media site which will be the nerve centre for broadcasting the proceedings of the G20 meetings to the world. The media centre will host all domestic and international media delegates who will be in the national capital for coverage of the G20 Summit. "The domestic and international media will have a range of facilities here, be it broadband connectivity, media lounges, kiosks, among others," Thakur told reporters.

The media centre can house over 3,000 media delegates and also has facilities such as small media booths for conducting one-on-one interviews, media briefing rooms with different capacities such as 50, 100 and 300 people. The live stand-up positions with Bharat Mandapam as the backdrop will also be available for media persons. He said the entire proceedings of the G20 Summit will be recorded in ultra high definition (UHD) and 4K broadcast technologies which has never happened in the country. "What you see behind me is the powerful image of the new India," said Thakur.

A series of exhibitions have been set up showcasing India's strides in digital economy, its varied culture, handicrafts and artifacts under the 'One District, One Product' initiative, and the evolution of democracy in the country from the time of Anubhav Mandapam, the first parliament in the history of mankind. " It will provide an opportunity for guests to see the temples of Tamil Nadu, the culture of Rajasthan to the mountains of Himachal Pradesh arts of all states including Telangana. Telia Rumal from Telangana will feature at the crafts bazaar.

Telia rumal is a double Ikat, plain woven square or rectangular cloth that has geometrical layout and is generally in red, black and white colors. The rumal has a centre field decorated with geormetircal lattice surrounded by a wide, double, single coloured border. The word telia, means oily as the cloth is treated with sesame or castor oil before being dyed. Due to this pre-treatment, the cloth has a distinct smell and property of repelling water making it ideal for use by local fishermen.

Similarly from Andhra Pradesh mesmerising Kalamkari, meaning pen work or brushwork art of painting or printing on cloth using vegetable dyes will be displayed.