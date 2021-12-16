Delhi Government Is Offering Free Yoga Lessons

To promote health and wellbeing of Delhi residents, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal introduced 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' on Monday, under which all citizens can receive free yoga training at their doorstep six days a week.



The Delhi government has chosen 400 yoga instructors who have received free training from the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU). At least of 25 people interested in learning yoga must gather and give a missed call on a particular number provided by the government.

very stressed as a result of the busyness of today's life and age. Yoga sessions will help you maintain a healthy body, mind, and spirit. According to Kejriwal, the telephone number has been activated and is now operational. At least 20,000 individuals in Delhi will participate in yoga lessons, which will start in January. All residents will have access to certified instructors. A minimum of 25 people must be in each group. He explained that people are

Kejriwal also unveiled the official website for the programme, www.dillikiyogshala.com.

To conduct the classes, the teachers will work with a participant of each group who will be known as the group coordinator. The group coordinator will set the class time and location as judged appropriate by all participants.

The event was place in the Secretariat Auditorium in Delhi. The CM rewarded distinguished DPSRU yoga instructors with recognition certificates. The occasion was also attended by Prof Ramesh K Goyal (Vice-Chancellor DPSRU) and IAS R Alice Vaz (Secretary TTE).