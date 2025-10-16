Live
Delhi Government Plans Artificial Rain After Diwali To Reduce Pollution
The Delhi government has completed four successful trial flights for its artificial rain project and is now waiting for the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to approve cloud seeding operations aimed at reducing air pollution after Diwali. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that aircraft stationed in Meerut are ready, and pilots have familiarized themselves with the flight routes. Once IMD grants clearance and suitable cloud conditions emerge, the first artificial rain attempt could take place immediately after Diwali.
The project, developed in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, uses a modified Cessna-206H aircraft to disperse silver iodide particles into clouds to stimulate rainfall. However, a lack of sufficient moisture and cloud density over Delhi has delayed the process.
Experts suggest that rainfall could lower the Air Quality Index (AQI) by 50–80 points, but its effectiveness depends on rainfall intensity and duration. While the ₹3.21-crore plan has received approvals from various government bodies, scientists remain cautious about its impact, noting that similar efforts elsewhere have shown limited long-term improvement in air quality.
