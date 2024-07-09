Live
- Namma Yatri Women autopreneurs earn Rs 42 lakh through ‘Mahila Shakti’
- Indian Cricketer Mohammed Siraj meets Revanth Reddy, presents team India jersey
- Enhanced patrols in Charmadi Ghat to ensure tourist safety and traffic flow
- 65 pc transactions now digital in small-town India, Gen X leads the charge
- Ajit Pawar launches Assembly campaign with Siddhivinayak temple visit
- Youth dies days after release from police custody, protests erupt in Bengal's Dholahat
- Heavy rains lead to severe flooding in Udupi
- Shivanna offers condolences, financial aid to families of road accident victims
- 'Looking like he never left': De Minaur 'not surprised' to see Djokovic's firing at Wimbledon post surgery
- Aim to make India third-largest economy in my third term: PM Modi
Just In
Delhi Government Suspends Transfer Of 5,000 Teachers Amid Allegations Of Corruption
- Following Lt Governor V K Saxena's orders, the Delhi government has suspended the transfer of 5,000 teachers posted at the same school for over 10 years.
- Education Minister Atishi alleges BJP conspiracy and announces the formation of a committee to review the matter fairly.
Following orders from Lt Governor V K Saxena, the Delhi government announced on Monday that the transfer of 5,000 school teachers who have been stationed at the same school for over 10 years will be suspended. This decision came after Saxena instructed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Sunday to halt the transfer orders issued the previous week, following a meeting with a delegation of Delhi BJP leaders and teacher representatives.
In a press conference, Delhi Education Minister Atishi claimed that the BJP was behind the transfer orders and congratulated the residents of Delhi for the withdrawal of these orders. The education department received numerous appeals regarding the recent transfer directives from the Directorate of Education (DoE) concerning teachers who have remained in the same school for more than 10 years.
The department stated, "After reviewing the appeals and consulting with the delegations, the competent authority has decided to form an appropriate committee, including representatives from all stakeholders and experts, to consider the matter in a comprehensive, empathetic, and fair manner." Consequently, the transfer orders dated 02.07.2024 are suspended until further notice, and the postings of all affected teachers are reinstated as of 01.07.2024.
An earlier circular titled 'Online requests for transfer of teaching staff of the Directorate of Education' mandated that all teachers who have served more than 10 years in one school must apply for a transfer or be reassigned by the DoE. Education Minister Atishi had previously directed the Chief Secretary to halt the mandatory transfer of teachers following allegations of corruption in the transfer process.