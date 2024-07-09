Delhi Government Suspends Transfer Of 5,000 Teachers Amid Allegations Of Corruption

Following orders from Lt Governor V K Saxena, the Delhi government announced on Monday that the transfer of 5,000 school teachers who have been stationed at the same school for over 10 years will be suspended. This decision came after Saxena instructed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Sunday to halt the transfer orders issued the previous week, following a meeting with a delegation of Delhi BJP leaders and teacher representatives.

In a press conference, Delhi Education Minister Atishi claimed that the BJP was behind the transfer orders and congratulated the residents of Delhi for the withdrawal of these orders. The education department received numerous appeals regarding the recent transfer directives from the Directorate of Education (DoE) concerning teachers who have remained in the same school for more than 10 years.

The department stated, "After reviewing the appeals and consulting with the delegations, the competent authority has decided to form an appropriate committee, including representatives from all stakeholders and experts, to consider the matter in a comprehensive, empathetic, and fair manner." Consequently, the transfer orders dated 02.07.2024 are suspended until further notice, and the postings of all affected teachers are reinstated as of 01.07.2024.

An earlier circular titled 'Online requests for transfer of teaching staff of the Directorate of Education' mandated that all teachers who have served more than 10 years in one school must apply for a transfer or be reassigned by the DoE. Education Minister Atishi had previously directed the Chief Secretary to halt the mandatory transfer of teachers following allegations of corruption in the transfer process.