Delhi government's 3-member committee will hold a meeting on July 1 ove illegal tree cutting in Delhi

New Delhi: A three-member fact-finding committee of Delhi government ministers has issued a notice to the DDA, Forest Department, and Delhi Police...
New Delhi: A three-member fact-finding committee of Delhi government ministers has issued a notice to the DDA, Forest Department, and Delhi Police over unlawful tree cutting in the capital. The government has scheduled a meeting on July 1 with the Principal Secretary, DDA Vice Chairman, Principal Commissioner (LD & LM), Commissioner (Housing), DCP (South Delhi), and SHO.
The next Supreme Court hearing in the matter is scheduled for July 12. Before that, the committee will give its report to the High Court. The Delhi government claims that a committee meeting would be held on July 1, 2024, to investigate the non-receipt of a factual report by 110 officials on whose instructions the trees were cut down illegally in Delhi Ridge and the purpose of LG's visit on February 3, 2024.
Earlier on Saturday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the formation of a three-member ministerial fact-finding team to determine who ordered the tree cutting. Cabinet ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Imran Hussain are all members of the committee. The matter of trees cut off without permission is being heard by the Supreme Court.