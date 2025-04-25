Delhi govt pushing for induction of 100 small sized fire tenders: Sood

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inspected the Delhi Fire Service control room for its digitisation and took stock of plans to induct 100 small sized fire tenders, said Home and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood.

The Minister, who accompanied the CM during the inspection at DFS Headquarters at Barakhamba Road in central Delhi, said that it is for the first time that the Delhi Budget has made a special allocation to procure small sized tenders.

“We plan to engage 100 small vehicles that will augment facilities at the existing 86 fire stations whose strength has remained stagnant for years,” he said.

Taking a dig at the previous Congress and AAP governments, Sood said it is shocking that the educated leaders, whose names are published in international media, never found time to pay attention towards upgradation of DFS facilities.

He said while presenting the Delhi Budget 2025-26, CM Gupta had allotted Rs 110 crore for deploying small sized fire tenders across the city.

Sood said these small fire tenders would function like quick response vehicles and be stationed at strategic points from where these would be able to reach spots of fire incidents in colonies with narrow lanes, including unplanned areas, without taking much time.

“After the expansion of Delhi’s population, the existing 86 fire stations have proven to be insufficient. Since acquire land and building new fire stations may take time, our government has planned to use small sized fire tenders to meet the requirements of the city till new fire stations are built,” said Sood.

He said the Delhi government is committee to saving lives and property of people and for this it shall initiate digitisation and speed up modernisation of the DFS.

“During the visit today, we also saw a demonstration of a fire tender which has a lift with a range of 70 metres,” he said.

The Delhi government is planning to add aerial ladder platform fire vehicles with a range of 90 metres, he said.







