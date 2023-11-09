Delhi govt to bear all expenses of artificial rain to tackle air pollution: Officials

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to bear the full expense of artificial rain as a measure to combat the severe air pollution in the city, officials said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued an order directing the Chief Secretary to represent the government's standpoint in front of the Supreme Court on Friday.

In the event that the Central Government lends its support to this decision, the Delhi government aims to implement the first artificial rain in the city by November 20.

The idea of the artificial rain was discussed during the meeting of the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai’s meeting with the IIT Kanpur experts here on Wednesday.

The government said that it will put the entire plan before the Supreme Court on Friday and will also seek its permission to get the help from the Central government for the same.