Delhi HC denies bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in staff recruitment and leasing of assets by the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship. "No ground for anticipatory bail is made out at this stage," said Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. A detailed copy of the order is awaited.

