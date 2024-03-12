Live
- IAS officer trainees visit VPA
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th March 2024
- Nizamabad: Turmeric farmers jubilant as prices soar
- Rethink the way we grow food
- Past master at political survival
- OpenAI Denies Founding Agreement with Elon Musk Amid Lawsuit
- YS Jagan inaugurates first phase of Krishna Riverfront Park named Krishnamma Jalavihar
- Exam kits distributed to SSC students
- INDIA block is on the rocks, it appears
- Warangal: Educationist Sunitha seeks Congress ticket
Just In
Delhi HC denies bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah
Highlights
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to alleged...
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in staff recruitment and leasing of assets by the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship. "No ground for anticipatory bail is made out at this stage," said Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. A detailed copy of the order is awaited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT