Delhi HC directs CBI to submit charge sheet against Nair, Boinpally in excise policy case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into the defects and officially submit the charge sheet in a plea challenging the trial court's bail orders for Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

Senior Advocate Rebecca John, representing Aam Aadmi Party's communication in-charge Vijay Nair, submitted before the court that despite an earlier directive, they had not received advance copies of the charge sheet, and it had not been filed on record.

The CBI's counsel said that they have filed the charge sheet but it was currently under defects. CBI said: "We have filed the charge sheet, but it is under defects... today, I am not even going to refer to the charge sheets. This is an order where I am challenging the observations on the merits that the order passed is not in conformity with the parameters of bail."

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said: "The charge sheet has not been placed on record. Since, it has been reported under objection. The objection be removed, and the same be placed on record. The judge said that once it is filed, a digitalised copy is to be provided to the respondent."

Now, the case is scheduled for further hearing on January 20, 2024. The plea, filed by the CBI, challenges the trial court's decision to grant bail to Nair and Boinpally.