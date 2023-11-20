Live
Delhi HC expresses displeasure over non-utilisation of six govt school buildings
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday expressed displeasure over the non-utilisation of six newly constructed government school buildings in the national capital.
A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna questioned the authorities about the delay and directed swift action for the benefit of students.
The petitioner, NGO Social Jurist, alleged in its PIL that possession of the six buildings with 358 classrooms had been stalled for two years due to the city government's inaction in approving a payment of Rs 16.67 crore to the Public Works Department (PWD).
The petitioner argued that the delay violated the fundamental right to education and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.
The court pointed out the government's responsibility to release funds, stating, "You are the government, you have to release the funds."
It questioned the logic behind completed buildings remaining unused and stressed the priority of education.
The Delhi government counsel explained a possible discrepancy with the contractor, but the court urged the authorities to consider the bigger picture in the interest of students.
The court granted time for the government to respond to the petition and issued a notice.