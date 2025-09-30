Live
Delhi HC initiates Contempt Action Against Lawyer Over Corruption Allegations
Highlights
- The Delhi High Court has begun contempt proceedings against lawyer Vedant Kumar for making unfounded corruption claims against the judiciary.
- Justice Amit Sharma held the remarks as prima facie “criminal contempt” under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, and directed him to appear before the roster bench on November 19.
The Delhi High Court has launched contempt proceedings against a lawyer accused of making baseless corruption allegations against the judiciary. Justice Amit Sharma, in an order dated September 19, observed that the statements of the lawyer, Vedant Kumar, prima facie amounted to “criminal contempt” as defined under Section 2(c) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.
The matter has now been listed for further hearing before the roster bench, with the lawyer directed to appear in person on November 19. The court noted that such reckless claims undermine public confidence in the judicial system and cannot be left unchecked.
