Delhi HC urges concrete action on lawyers' chambers construction

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has expressed anguish over the AAP government's lack of action in constructing chambers for lawyers, despite a directive issued 12 years ago.

Hearing a petition by the Sales Tax Bar Association, Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the Chief Secretary to present a roadmap for implementation.

The court said that its orders should not be flouted, and the Chief Secretary needs to outline when the construction will be completed.

It asked the Special Commissioner, Department of Trade and Taxes and the Special Secretary, Public Works Department (PWD) to be present in court on the next date of hearing.

The high court had initially ordered the construction of a building for lawyers' chambers in January 2011, and the recent petition was filed last year when the order was not implemented.

The court noted that the status report indicated the government's contemplation of constructing a twin tower on the land, requiring a change of plan.

The judge expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of concrete action over the past 12 years and stressed the importance of adhering to court directives.

Justice Prasad has posted the matter for next hearing on January 12.