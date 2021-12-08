Delhi High Court Has Slammed Jamia Millia Administration Claiming About The Shattered Confidence

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday expressed severely shattered confidence in Jamia Millia Islamia's administration and chastised it for maintaining an inconsistent stance on its schools' admission criteria. By the end of the day, the university had apologised to the court, withdrawn its policy from December 1, and presented the court with a new policy.

Mushir Fatima Nursery School, Jamia Middle School, Jamia Senior Secondary School, and Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School are all run by Jamia Millia Islamia. In a court filing, the university was accused of 'nepotism and favouritism' in admissions to Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School's paid category seats. The complaint was deemed ambiguous and unfounded by the university.

Following the hearing of petitions alleging that admissions to several classes were granted without disclosing the vacancies and requesting applicants to fill them. He will be passing a judgment with prohibitions showing no confidence in the leadership of the institution. However, in the previous statement, the university stated that, under the December 1 policy, it will accept all students, excluding those in Nursery, Prep, I, VI, IX, and XI, on the basis of merit and interaction or interview with prospective students and parents. The university's position on Nursery, Prep, I, VI, IX, and XI was unclear in the affidavit.