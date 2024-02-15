Delhi High Court Receives Threatening Email Of Bomb Blast; Security Heightened

Late on Wednesday evening, the Delhi High Court was the recipient of a threatening email, as per sources disclosed to India Today TV. The email, addressed to the court's Registrar General, delivered a chilling message of a potential bomb blast scheduled for Thursday, February 15.



The ominous communication ominously declared that Delhi would experience the "most significant bomb explosion" on the specified date. The sender, in a brazen display of defiance, warned of imminent destruction, stating, "I will blow you up with a bomb on February 15. This blast will be the biggest in Delhi. Deploy as much security as possible and call all the ministers and we will blow you up together."

This unsettling message, laden with threats, prompted immediate action from authorities. The police swiftly initiated an investigation into the matter, recognizing the gravity of the situation and the imperative to ensure the safety and security of the court premises and its occupants.

In response to the threat, security measures were promptly escalated around the court complex. Heightened vigilance and enhanced security protocols were implemented to mitigate the risk of any potential harm posed by the ominous warning.

The incident underscores the critical importance of proactive measures to address security threats and uphold public safety, particularly in sensitive and high-profile locations such as the Delhi High Court. As investigations proceed, authorities remain steadfast in their commitment to safeguarding the welfare of all individuals within the vicinity of the court premises.