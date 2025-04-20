Delhi: Interstate drug syndicate busted, 2 held

An interstate gang's two drug traffickers, who were sourcing cannabis/ganja from Odisha and Bihar for sale in Delhi, were arrested and 27 kg contraband seized, an official said on Sunday.

Birender Pratap Singh (46) and Jayaram Das (54), both residents of Samaypur Badli in north west Delhi, were involved in bulk supplying of ganja in Delhi, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam.

Jayaram Das, a resident of Vaishali in Bihar, was responsible for transporting the narcotics from Odisha to Delhi.

He was arrested based on the information provided by his co-accomplice Birender Pratap Singh, the police said.

The modus operandi for trafficking the narcotics involved travelling to Odisha by train, acquiring the narcotics there and then returning to Delhi by bus, the police added.

They frequently changed buses and destroyed their tickets after each journey to avoid detection, ensuring that the police could not trace their routes, said the DCP.

Jayaram Das, a school dropout, sought to earn easy money and got involved in trafficking of narcotics after Birender Pratap Singh asked him to supplying ganja to him on commission basis, the police said.

Birender Pratap Singh, originally from Samastipur in Bihar, shifted to Delhi in search of livelihood and got involved in illegal activities to make easy money.

He has previously been booked under the Arms Act and the Excise Act in cases registered at Prashant Vihar police station and Begumpur police station in Delhi.

After serving jail time, he started supplying narcotic substances.

Sharing details of the operation, the DCP said, "Based on information received by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kuldeep Maan, a team from the Delhi Police Crime Branch, comprising Inspector Vinay, Sub-Inspector Anurag, ASI Ashok Dahiya, Head Constables Surya, Vikram, Azad Singh and Constable Prateek was formed under Inspector Satish Malik and the close supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Naresh Solanki, to apprehend the criminal."

A raid was carried out and 27.568 kg of cannabis was recovered from Birender Pratap Singh.

Following the seizure, a case was registered under Sections 20/25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, by the Crime Branch, the police said.