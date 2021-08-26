Delhi leads the world in terms of CCTV installation per square mile

Delhi has surpassed many big cities like Sanghai, London and New York, around the world in terms of CCTV installation per square mile, Quoted Arvind Kejriwal as per the media reports.

Reacting to the tweet from the official Twitter account of 'Forbes India', he wrote, "It is a matter of great pride to say that Delhi has surpassed the cities of Shanghai, NY (New York) and London with the highest number of cameras per square mile. Delhi has 1826 cameras and London has 1138 cameras per square mile. Congratulations to our officers and engineers for achieving this milestone in such a short time by working fast."



According to the report of 'Forbes India', Delhi has installed 1,826.6 CCTV cameras per square mile in Delhi. Chennai ranks third in this list, with 606.6 CCTV cameras per square mile.At the same time, Mumbai is at 18th place, where 157.4 CCTV cameras are installed. CCTV cameras are being installed by the Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi. The government aims to install around 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras across the city in two phases. According to PWD officials, by December 2019, more than 1,05,000 CCTV cameras were installed in the city.

