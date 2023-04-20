Delhi logs 1,603 Covid cases, positivity rate dips to 26.75 per cent

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday logged 1,603 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.75 per cent along with three fatalities, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,581 in the national capital. Out of 7,976 Covid beds, 390 are occupied, the data showed. On Wednesday, the city reported six deaths along with 1,757 new cases with a positivity rate of 28.63 per cent.

The national capital had recorded 1,537 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent.