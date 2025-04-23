Delhi man stabbed to death after he refuses to give beedi

New Delhi: A youth was stabbed to death after he refused to give a beedi to two men in the Pul Prahladpur area of southeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The youth’s elder brother and a friend were injured in the incident that took place late on Monday night. Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

On Monday, Sohaib was slapped in a park by two local men, Munna and Sunny, after he refused to give them a beedi, officials said. Sohaib went home and told his mother, Sabukta, about it. Then Sabukta, along with Sohaib and his elder brother Mohsin, went to confront the two men.

Sohaib also called his friend Akram there, they said. The confrontation turned violent as Munna (26), along with his brother Imtiyaz (30) and nephew Sunny (20), allegedly attacked Sohaib and those accompanying him with knives, police said.

The injured were rushed to ESI Hospital where doctors declared Sohaib, who was stabbed multiple times and collapsed on the road, brought dead. Mohsin was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in a critical condition. Akram sustained minor injuries, they said.

“An FIR was registered in the matter and multiple teams were formed to nab the three accused. The accused -- Firoz alias Munna, Imtiyaz and Saudagar alias Sunny -- have been arrested,” an officer said.

Two blood-stained knives were also recovered from their possession, he said. Sabukta said her son’s only fault was that he refused beedi to the accused.

“The accused first slapped him and fled. We went to their home to sort out the entire matter. One of the accused, who was holding a knife, stabbed Sohaib and his elder brother Mohsin. Sohaib was trying to run away when the accused caught him and stabbed him again,” she said.

Sohaib’s sister Sahana demanded justice for her family. “We want justice and strict action against the culprits,” she said.