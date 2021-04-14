Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, and advised those who came in contact with him to take necessary precautions.

The minister was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday last.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I have home isolated myself. All those who came in contact with me recently please take necessary precautions," Gahlot tweeted.





Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Health minister Satyendar Jain were earlier infected with the virus.