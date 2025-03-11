Delhi: NDMC makes solar plant mandatory for building plan approval

New Delhi: The NDMC's Architecture and Environs department has made the installation of a Solar Power Plant mandatory for the approval of building plans, Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons after the Council Meeting presided over by Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Chahal said as part of initiatives to promote solar energy adoption within the NDMC area the Council directed the department to make the clause for installation of solar plant mandatory for all property owners who seek permission for modification or renovation.

Water Connections for Clusters: New Delhi has 34 clusters with only one water connection each. A plan to install 9,000 new connections will benefit 47,000 people within 5-6 months.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma also took oath as a NDMC member. In his address he announced an anti-encroachment drive and 100 per cent CCTV coverage for NDMC area.

He also directed officials to prepare a summer action plan and initiate process for purchasing new pumps and machines to tackle the problem of waterlogging.

Parvesh Verma also highlighted the need for purchasing low-cost electricity and agreed with Chahal that with the focus on solar power generation said there was a need to modify of power purchase agreement entered by the NDMC with electricity generators.

Chahal said as per an existing clause, the NDMC has to give a minimum Rs149 crore to purchase 100 megawatt assured electricity from Pragati-1 Gas Based Plant and PPS-II Bawana Gas based Plant.

Chahal urged the Delhi government to consider exempting this clause and allowing the civic agency to pay only for the actual electricity procured.

The Council meeting also approved revision or amendment of Recruitment Regulations (RRs) for the post of Vaccinator Cadre, Veterinary & Livestock Inspector and Public Relation Cadre in NDMC.

“The existing Recruitment Rules for the Post of Public Relation Cadre in NDMC were framed in the year 2008. Now, the cadre posts have been re-designated posts as Joint Director (Information and Publicity), Assistant Director (Information and Publicity), Information and Publicity Officer, Information and Publicity Assistant,” said the proposal.

The draft RRs have been revised to include the additional eligibility criteria for promotion as Assistant Director and Joint Director (PR). The Council approved the proposal for framing/amendment of RRs for the posts of Public Relation Cadre, said a statement.

Chahal reiterated that NDMC is committed to provide basic amenities, including clean and green environment as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, launched by the Government of India in 2014.

A key part of this commitment is ensuring the availability of sufficient public toilets. The civic agency has established 350 public and community toilets and 17 Roll Call Centres in its area, with 142 maintained by concessionaires, 6 by Sulabh International, and 202 by NDMC through a private agency.



