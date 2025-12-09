Delhi not merely a city but a living civilisation: CM

New Delhi: Delhi is not merely a city but a “living civilisation” shaped by a continuous cultural evolution from Indraprastha of the Mahabharata to a modern democratic place, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday. Gupta said this at the 20th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held at the Red Fort.

She said India’s intangible cultural heritage ranged from the Vedas, Upanishads and yoga to festivals, rituals and performing arts, which thrives “not in museums but in the everyday lives of its people”.

The chief minister noted that rapid modernisation, climate change, migration and digital transformation make protection of intangible heritage more critical than ever.

India’s recent emphasis on promoting traditional knowledge systems and cultural practices on global platforms, she said, reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of strengthening the country’s cultural roots and civilisational identity. Inviting delegates to explore Delhi beyond the conference, Gupta urged them to experience its “living cultural essence” in its streets, aromas, craftsmanship and architecture. She highlighted the Prime Ministers’ Museum, the Dr B.R. Ambedkar National Memorial, Akshardham, the Lotus Temple, India Gate and the National War Memorial as symbols of Delhi’s cultural, spiritual and constitutional richness.