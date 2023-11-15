Delhi Police arrests close aides of Tillu Tajpuriya gang

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested two close aides of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in the city, an officer said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Lalit a.k.a Chetan and Sachin alias Tinku, both residents of Valmiki Mohalla, Alipur Delhi.

An attempt murder case was registered on November 11 at Alipur police station after the injured stated that three persons came on a bike and intercepted his scooty and indiscriminately fired several rounds on him and fled from the spot.

“Based on specific input one accused namely Lalit was apprehended,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (outernorth) Ravi Kumar Singh.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Lalit along with Sachin, Rohit alias Laddu, Rahul, and Shanky were involved in the present crime.

“Meanwhile, a police team also arrested co-accused namely Sachin,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, Lalit disclosed that on the direction of Chiku (Tillu Gang) who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, he executed this crime. “Rohit and Shanky opened fire on victim Piyush Mann,” said the DCP.

“Investigation of the case is in progress and serious efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused,” the DCP added.