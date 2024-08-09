Delhi Police Arrests ISIS Suspect Rizwan Ali

Rizwan Ali, who dropped out of Jamia Millia Islamia in his second year and had a Rs 3 lakh reward announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was arrested by the Delhi Police for his suspected role in the Pune ISIS module case. He had been on the run.



The Supreme Court, with a two-judge Bench, is set to deliver its decision on former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail petitions related to the excise policy case. Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan reserved their judgment on August 6. The upcoming verdict will address Sisodia’s bail requests in both the CBI and ED cases.

Previously, the CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 last year under the Prevention of Corruption Act, followed by the ED’s arrest on March 9 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. After the Delhi High Court rejected his bail plea in May, Sisodia appealed to the Supreme Court. Although the top court dismissed his application on October 10, it expressed doubts about some of the ED’s charges. The court allowed Sisodia to reapply for bail if the trial was prolonged. On June 4, a vacation Bench declined to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas after the government assured that the chargesheet would be filed within a month. Now, Sisodia is seeking bail, citing delays in the trial's commencement.