Delhi Police Book Self-Proclaimed Godman For Sexual Harassment Of 17 Students

A self-proclaimed spiritual leader operating a private management institute in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area has been charged with sexually harassing more than 17 female students, following complaints that exposed a systematic pattern of abuse and institutional cover-up.

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who also goes by Dr Parthasarthy and serves as chairman of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, faces multiple charges after students came forward with allegations of molestation and inappropriate conduct. The institute operates under the affiliation of Sri Sharada Peetham in Karnataka's Sringeri.

The scandal came to light through a series of communications that reached the institute's administration in late July and early August. A former student who had graduated earlier this year wrote to university administrators on July 28, detailing allegations of sexual harassment and molestation by Chaitanyananda. The letter was received by the administration on July 31.

Just days later, an Indian Air Force Group Captain sent an email to the institute, revealing that multiple complaints had been received from female students describing various forms of abuse and vindictive behavior. The correspondence specifically mentioned inappropriate WhatsApp messages sent to female students during late hours and other forms of harassment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for Southwest Delhi, Amit Goel, confirmed that the college administrator filed a formal complaint on August 4. According to the First Information Report lodged by PA Murali, the administration discovered the sexual harassment cases while conducting an investigation into separate allegations of fraud and cheating against the spiritual leader.

Following these revelations, the institute's governing council organized a virtual meeting on August 3 with over 30 female students to gather testimonies and assess the extent of the alleged abuse. The meeting provided a platform for victims to share their experiences and formally register their complaints.

The charges extend beyond Chaitanyananda to include three female staff members, including the associate dean, who are accused of pressuring students to comply with his advances and deliberately ignoring complaints raised against him. This suggests a broader institutional failure to protect students and potentially systematic enablement of the abuse.

Police investigations revealed that the majority of students at the institute belong to economically weaker sections or are children of armed forces personnel, making them particularly vulnerable to exploitation and intimidation.

During the inquiry process, authorities recorded statements from 32 female students pursuing Post Graduate Diploma in Management under economically weaker section scholarships. Of these, 17 formally alleged that Chaitanyananda used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances. These victims provided their statements before a magistrate, giving legal weight to their testimonies.

The case becomes more complex with the discovery of additional evidence during searches of the institute premises. Police found a Volvo car with a forged diplomatic number plate "39 UN 1" in the institute's basement, which was allegedly used by Chaitanyananda. This discovery led to the registration of a separate case for document forgery.

Law enforcement officials have registered two distinct cases on August 25: one addressing the sexual harassment allegations and another concerning the forged diplomatic number plate. The primary case has been filed under sections 75(2) for sexual harassment, 79 for acts intended to insult women's modesty, and 351(2) for criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Vasant Kunj North police station.

This is not the first time Chaitanyananda has faced such serious allegations. Police sources reveal that a case involving fraud and molestation was registered against him at Defence Colony police station in 2009. Another molestation complaint was filed at Vasant Kunj police station in 2016, suggesting a pattern of predatory behavior spanning over a decade.

Despite these previous complaints, the accused has managed to evade arrest and continue his operations. Sources indicate that while he had been booked in similar cases previously, he was never actually arrested, raising questions about how he was able to continue operating educational institutions.

The accused has established himself as an author and academic, having written 28 books that feature forewords and reviews from prominent personalities. His online profile describes him as an eminent professor, noted author, orator, educationist, spiritual philosopher, and philanthropist, as well as a prominent figure in management academia both in India and internationally.

The Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham in Karnataka's Sringeri, with which the Delhi institute claims affiliation, has issued a public statement distancing itself from Chaitanyananda and his activities. This disavowal suggests that the spiritual leader may have been operating without proper authorization from the legitimate religious organization.

Police teams are currently conducting searches for the accused, who has been evading arrest since the cases were registered. Authorities are working to connect various leads and build a comprehensive case against him. The investigation continues as law enforcement seeks to bring him to justice and ensure the safety of students and staff at educational institutions.