Delhi police chief reviews security arrangements ahead of I-Day

New Delhi: Newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner S B K Singh on Friday held a series of meetings with senior officers to assess the security arrangements in the national capital ahead of Independence Day, an official said.

Singh, who took over as the 25th Commissioner of Delhi Police a day ago, held a meeting with senior officers to assess the preparedness for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the city.

"The Commissioner emphasised the need for heightened vigilance, increased patrolling and enhanced surveillance measures in sensitive areas. Traffic management in and around the Red Fort was also discussed in the meeting," a senior police officer said, who requested anonymity.

Further, a crime review meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of all 15 districts was also held to ensure foolproof law and order arrangements in the city.

Singh directed all DCPs to intensify night patrolling and maintain additional vigil across Delhi, especially in areas bordering neighbouring states. He instructed that barricading and random checking should be strengthened at all entry points to the city to prevent the movement of suspicious elements and illegal arms.

Singh directed that strict checking should be carried out at hotels, guest houses, bus terminals, railway stations, metro stations, malls and high-footfall markets.

Another officer said that he also stressed the importance of deploying plainclothes personnel in crowded areas and keeping a close watch on activities that could potentially disturb public peace or threaten security. Coordination with other security agencies and intelligence-sharing were also discussed as critical components of the preparedness plan.

The CP also reviewed the arrangements for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort and other venues where public gatherings are expected. Senior officers have been asked to personally supervise security drills and verify the deployment of Quick Reaction Teams, bomb disposal squads, and sniffer dog units.

"Each DCP has been tasked with ensuring the readiness of their respective jurisdictions and to make a robust security plan," said the officer.