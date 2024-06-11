Delhi Police Clarifies Viral Video Of 'Mysterious' Animal At Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Delhi Police has addressed the confusion surrounding a viral video showing a "mysterious" animal at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during yesterday's oath-taking ceremony. The animal, described by many on social media as "cat-like," was seen in the background as BJP MP Durga Das Uikey greeted President Droupadi Murmu after taking his oath as a minister.







An animal was seen strolling back in the Rashtrapati Bhavan after MP Durga Das finished the paperwork



~ Some say it was a LEOPARD while others call it some pet animal. Have a look 🐆 pic.twitter.com/owu3ZXacU3 — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) June 10, 2024





#### Official Statement from the Delhi Police

In response to the viral video, the Delhi Police clarified, "Some media channels and social media handles are showing an animal image captured during the live telecast of the oath-taking ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday, claiming it to be a wild animal."





Some media channels and social media handles are showing an animal image captured during the live telecast of oath taking ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday, claiming it to be a wild animal. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 10, 2024





"This information is incorrect. The animal captured on camera is a common house cat. Please do not believe such baseless rumors," the Delhi Police stated in a post on X.

Speculation on social media suggested the animal could be a leopard. Given the high security at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, especially during an oath-taking ceremony, these rumors gained traction. However, a Delhi Police official told PTI that only dogs and domestic cats are present within the complex. An official from the Forest Department confirmed to PTI that there have been no reports of leopards in the presidential estate.

### Modi 3.0 - The Oath-Taking Ceremony

During the ceremony, President Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to a 72-member Council of Ministers, including 30 cabinet ministers, 36 Ministers of State (MoS), and five MoS with independent charge. Key figures such as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S. Jaishankar will continue as Cabinet ministers. The new Council also includes 11 ministers from the NDA alliance partners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 73, will lead a coalition government for his third term, referred to as Modi 3.0. Since becoming Prime Minister in 2014 following a significant victory after ten years of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule, this will be his first coalition government.

In his third term, Modi's cabinet will retain familiar faces in major ministries: Amit Shah in Home, Rajnath Singh in Defence, S. Jaishankar in Foreign Affairs, and Nirmala Sitharaman in Finance. The Prime Minister will oversee the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Department of Atomic Energy, and the Department of Space.