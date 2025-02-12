Delhi Police framed Amanatullah Khan in false case, says AAP's Priyanka Kakkar

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has accused the Delhi Police of registering a "fake case" against party MLA from Okhla Amanatullah Khan, alleging that the charges were fabricated to target political opponents.

The Delhi Police have booked Khan for allegedly leading an attack on a police team that had gone to arrest Shahwaz Khan, an accused in a 2018 attempted murder case.

Countering the police’s claims, Kakkar, while speaking to IANS, said, “The accused whom the police intended to arrest was already out on bail. When the relevant legal documents were shown to the police, they attempted to cover up their mistake by falsely implicating Amanatullah Khan in the case.”

She further criticized the BJP and also urged it to focus on governance rather than "engaging in negative politics and fabricating charges against opposition leaders".

"The people of Delhi gave them a mandate for governance, but they are misusing power instead," she added.

Kakkar also highlighted what she termed as the "selective approach" of law enforcement, alleging that the police had turned a blind eye to attacks on AAP leaders while being quick to act against its members.

"This is a fake case against Amanatullah Khan. The police did nothing when stones were pelted at Arvind Kejriwal's vehicle. Instead, BJP MP Parvesh Verma held a press conference to defend criminals involved in robbery and dacoity,” she alleged.

The controversy erupted after the Delhi Police launched a search operation for Amanatullah Khan, who has been booked for allegedly leading an attack on a police team and threatening them in Jamia Nagar. Khan recently retained his Okhla Assembly seat in the February 5 elections, winning by a margin of 23,639 votes.

On being asked about reports of internal discord within the AAP’s Punjab unit, Kakkar dismissed them as baseless, calling them an attempt by the BJP to spread misinformation. "The BJP is deliberately creating fake narratives to mislead the public," she said.

Speaking about the recently concluded Delhi elections, Kakkar acknowledged the challenges faced by AAP, stating, “We contested the election despite immense pressure from agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as well as political and financial power wielded by the BJP. We are analyzing the reasons for our decline in vote share and the reduction in our seats. A continuous review of the election results is underway.”

In the recently concluded Delhi elections, AAP secured 22 seats with a 43.57 per cent vote share while BJP got 48 seats with a 45.56 per cent vote share. The Congress received a dismal 6.34 per cent vote share.