Delhi Police implements stringent security measures to ensure security of Independence Day celebrations

New Delhi: There are only five days left for Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort on August 15.The Delhi Police is on high alert for the Independence Day celebrations and has made extensive security measures. This information was provided by Manoj Kumar Meena, DCP of North Delhi.

According to reports, North Delhi DCP Manoj Kumar Meena talked about the security plans: "Every year on 15th August, Delhi Police makes elaborate arrangements. This time also, comprehensive arrangements are being made by the North District.There are many types of arrangements in this. There is an anti-terror arrangement and if someone wants to cause damage in the event, then preparations are made for that. This time the arrangements are extensive.In this, random checking, pickets, snipers and rooftops, all things are being taken care of. Arrangements are also being made for drone kits."

#WATCH | DCP North Manoj Kumar Meena says, "Every year on 15 August, Delhi Police makes tight arrangements...This time too arrangements are being made...Around 22,000 people come to watch the ceremony, arrangements are also being made for them so that they can come… pic.twitter.com/6NJo28zqgr — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024

DCP Meena said, "Around 22,000 people come to see the ceremony, for them Arrangements are also being made so that they can come comfortably and celebrate, watch the Independence Day program properly.Arrangements are being made for them. People coming to Red Fort and their vehicles will be checked. Efforts are being made to ensure that no one faces any problem in this process.''



Meena stated that the area around Red Fort and the market is monitored by CCTV. This time, more CCTV cameras have been deployed compared to the previous time.Such analytics will be put in CCTV so that the system can detect problems. Another layer of protection has been introduced, allowing the system to detect problems in addition to the operators. Video analytics have been added.