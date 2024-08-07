Delhi Police Investigates Potential Conspiracy Involving Chief Minister Kejriwal In Assault On AAP MP Swati Maliwal

According to a chargesheet accessed by India Today, the Delhi Police reported that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his close aide, Bibhav Kumar, were present at the Chief Minister's residence immediately after the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal. The police are investigating whether the proximity of the Chief Minister to the accused and subsequent actions by Aam Aadmi Party leaders suggest a coordinated effort to cover up the assault.



The chargesheet filed against Bibhav Kumar suggests a potential larger conspiracy behind the assault. The police noted that AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh altered their statements after the incident, raising questions about possible collusion.

On May 14, a day after the assault, Sanjay Singh condemned Bibhav Kumar's actions and promised strict action. However, three days later, Atishi dismissed Maliwal's allegations in a press conference, prompting the police to investigate the sudden shift in stance within 72 hours for potential conspiracy.

Swati Maliwal, in her supplementary statement, expressed her belief in a larger conspiracy, citing the unified support for Bibhav Kumar by AAP leaders and workers. She urged the police to explore this angle, suggesting the party's backing of Kumar indicated an orchestrated effort to undermine her.

Eyewitness accounts and statements in the chargesheet describe the assault in detail. Maliwal reportedly endured a severe beating by Bibhav Kumar, who allegedly slapped her multiple times, dragged her across the room, and kicked her repeatedly. An auto driver stated that Maliwal was visibly distressed and crying as she recounted her ordeal over the phone.