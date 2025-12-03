Delhi Police seizes 51.5 kg ganja, cash after busting interstate drug network

New Delhi: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of North District has busted a major interstate drug syndicate operating across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar, arresting five members involved in the illegal supply of ganja. A total of 51.5 kg ganja (marijuana), Rs 1,02,510 in cash, and an i10 car used for transportation were recovered during multiple raids, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The operation, led by SI Jagbir Khatri under the supervision of ACP Vidhushi Kaushik, was launched following sustained surveillance on drug suppliers active in the North District.

Acting on a tip-off on November 25, a police team raided a house in B-Block, Kamal Vihar, Burari, where a suspect, Jitender alias Jitu, was caught selling ganja.

“On search of his house, total 6.132 Kg ganja and Rs. 1,02,510 were recovered. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 1101/25 u/s 20/25 NDPS Act was registered at PS Burari, Delhi and the investigation was taken up,” the Delhi Police said in its press note.

During interrogation, Jitender revealed he sourced the contraband from multiple suppliers, including Sabita Devi and Ram Kumar.

Based on this, a raid was conducted the next day at J-Block, Swaroop Nagar, leading to the arrest of Sabita Devi, from whom 1.542 kg ganja was recovered. She confessed that she procured the drug from her brother-in-law Anil, a resident of Banaras.

Meanwhile, technical surveillance was mounted to track Ram Kumar. On the intervening night of December 1 and 2, police traced him near Ghaziabad Railway Station, but he fled, leading to a 25-km chase.

He was finally arrested near Badkal Mall Metro Station, Faridabad while delivering a consignment to his associate Brijpal.

Police seized 30.431 kg ganja and an i10 car from them.

“During interrogation, accused Ram Kumar disclosed that he and his associate Arun Roy, both hail from Bihar and resided in a rented house in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. They used to bring the consignment of ganja from their source in Tripura for the last one year and further supplied the same to different persons in Delhi and NCR regions,” the police said.

On the basis of his disclosure, his associate Arun Roy aged 40 years, who is a resident of Village Paharpur District Vaishali, Bihar was also apprehended on December 2, 2025 from Yusufpur Chak Sahaberi in Noida, UP.

On interrogation, he disclosed that he had kept some stock of ganja at the house of his acquaintance at Noida, UP.

“The police team immediately reached there and after a search of the house, a total of 13.433 Kg of ganja was recovered. All the five accused people have been arrested and sent to judicial custody,” it said.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace other members of the syndicate.



