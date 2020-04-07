 Top
Delhi police slap second notice on chief of Jamaat

A second notice was issued to Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad after a significant number of people, who had attended an event in Nizamuddin Markaz,...

New Delhi : A second notice was issued to Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad after a significant number of people, who had attended an event in Nizamuddin Markaz, tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, in resposne to the first notice, Saad had submitted some documents and information to the Delhi Police through his lawyer. A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13-15.

